Treat of the Day: Brazos County 4-H awards scholarships
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County 4-H celebrated the 2021-2022 season at the Achievement Banquet.
Nine graduating seniors were awarded a total of $16,000 in scholarships from the Brazos County 4-H Adult Leaders Association. Also recognized were the Bronze Star, Silver Star and Gold Star winners. These are the highest awards that a 4-H member can receive in the program.
Brazos County 4-H has a current enrollment of 734 kids. The 2022-2023 4-H year will begin Aug. 15.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.