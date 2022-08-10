A&M Forest Service: firefighting aircraft crashes in Lake Livingston

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Fire Boss single-engine air tanker/scooper aircraft crashed in Lake Livingston Tuesday evening while responding to wildfires in Polk County.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says the pilot is being treated at the scene after being quickly rescued and taken to shore.

The agency says they mobilized several aircraft to assist with suppression efforts on the fires burning in the area of Corrigan, Texas, but the Forest Service does not own any aviation resources. Instead, they use federal aviation contracts through the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management.

🔴NEWS ALERT: Texas A&M Forest Service says a firefighting aircraft like this one in the photo has crashed in Lake Livingston in Polk County.



At approximately 5:00 p.m. on August 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston while responding to wildfires in Polk County.

