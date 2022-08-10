A&M Forest Service: firefighting aircraft crashes in Lake Livingston

The Texas A&M Forest Service says the pilot is being treated at the scene after being quickly rescued and taken to shore.
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Fire Boss single-engine air tanker/scooper aircraft crashed in Lake Livingston Tuesday evening while responding to wildfires in Polk County.

The agency says they mobilized several aircraft to assist with suppression efforts on the fires burning in the area of Corrigan, Texas, but the Forest Service does not own any aviation resources. Instead, they use federal aviation contracts through the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management.

We’ll update this story as more details become available.

