Apparel company fined for removing ‘made in China’ tags, adding fake ones

Lions Not Sheep is being fined by the FTC.
Lions Not Sheep is being fined by the FTC.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Federal Trade Commission fined an apparel company based out of Utah for falsely claiming that their clothing is made in America.

The agency said Lions Not Sheep Products LLC removed tags showing their apparel was imported from China or other countries and replaced them with fake tags that said “Made In The USA.”

Lions Not Sheep is an online retailer of T-shirts, sweatshirts and jackets.

The FTC slapped the company’s owner with a $211,335 fine and ordered the company to stop making bogus claims about its products.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas A&M Forest Service says the pilot is being treated at the scene after being quickly...
A&M Forest Service: firefighting aircraft crashes in Lake Livingston
The Strong family needs your help after loosing their home to a fire.
Burleson County family loses everything in devastating fire
Austin police officer Justin Berry holds a weapon with so-called less-lethal rounds during a...
Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency
An FBI statement says agents arrested 63-year-old Yaser Abdel Said on Wednesday. He had been...
Texas father convicted of fatally shooting his 2 daughters
Mandatory evacuations ordered for residents on Schulenberg Lane on Sunday have now lifted....
Fire near Lake Somerville now 80% contained, evacuation orders lifted

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs Trump Tower, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New...
Trump arrives for testimony in New York investigation
Explosions are seen from the beach in Crimea on Tuesday.
Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts
Actor and Save the Children Trustee Jennifer Garner, left, speaks to a family impacted by the...
Jennifer Garner visits eastern Kentucky flood survivors
Back to School: Cameron ISD superintendent interview
Back to School: Cameron ISD Superintendent talks about preps ahead of new school year