Back to School: Milano ISD Superintendent says they’re ready to welcome students back Aug. 17

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students in Milam ISD have less than a week left of summer break. The first day of the new school year is Aug. 17.

“We’re excited to see the kids come back. We’ve been working so hard this summer to get ready for them, so we’re just excited to see the kids come back, see their smiling faces,” said Superintendent Elisabeth Luevanos.

Luevanos was on Brazos Valley This Morning Wednesday to talk about how they’ve prepared for the start of a new school year.

“Everything started this week. We had our new staff orientation on Monday. And then yesterday we had all of our staff come back for our welcome back message,” she said.

The district has also been working closely with the Milam County Sheriff’s Office on school safety plans.

“We had several meetings this summer and we actually had an active shooter simulation training earlier in the summer where we had all of our administrative team participate, which really opened up our eyes to looking into improving our practices, but we’re constantly reviewing our emergency plan,” said Luevanos.

