Bryan ISD holds Convocation before school year begins

Bryan ISD holds annual event to kick off the school year.
Bryan ISD holds annual event to kick off the school year.(Hope Merritt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Before students and teachers head back for the first day of school on Aug. 16, Bryan ISD hosted its annual Convocation event to kick off the school year.

The auditorium at Central Baptist Church was filled with more than 2,000 Bryan ISD teachers and staff. Superintendent Ginger Carrabine, along with many Student Ambassadors took part in the program.

For the full report tune in at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas A&M Forest Service says the pilot is being treated at the scene after being quickly...
A&M Forest Service: firefighting aircraft crashes in Lake Livingston
The Strong family needs your help after loosing their home to a fire.
Burleson County family loses everything in devastating fire
Austin police officer Justin Berry holds a weapon with so-called less-lethal rounds during a...
Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency
An FBI statement says agents arrested 63-year-old Yaser Abdel Said on Wednesday. He had been...
Texas father convicted of fatally shooting his 2 daughters
Mandatory evacuations ordered for residents on Schulenberg Lane on Sunday have now lifted....
Fire near Lake Somerville now 80% contained, evacuation orders lifted

Latest News

Texas A&M Living Wall
Texas A&M Living Wall revitalized after winter storm
(File)
Fatal crash involving 18-wheeler shuts down Grimes County road
MAN CHARGED WITH SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A 14 YEAR OLD
Man involved in sexual relationship with a minor for four months in 2021
MAN CHARGED WITH SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A 14 YEAR OLD
Man charged with sexual assault of a minor one year later