Bryan volleyball begins Kayli Kane era with sweep over Manor

Bryan head volleyball coach Kayli Kane talks with her team during a timeout.
Bryan head volleyball coach Kayli Kane talks with her team during a timeout.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan volleyball team beat Manor 25-19, 25-19, 25-21 Tuesday night in the season opener.

It was the first game under the new Lady Vikings’ head coach Kayli Kane. Every team from Freshmen Gray to Varsity beat Manor Tuesday.

The Lady Vikings will be back in action on Thursday for the Pearland-John Turner Classic Invitational.

