College Station drops pair of matches to open the season

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Lady Cougar volleyball team played a pair of matches to open the 2022 season. After losing to Episcopal in 5 sets in their season opener, the Purple and Black dropped a 4 set loss to Fulshear 14-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-22.

College Station (0-2) will participate in the Katy/Cy-Fair Tournament starting Thursday in search of their first win of the year.

College Station’s next home match will be on August 23rd against Concordia Lutheran.

