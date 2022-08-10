Cooper Roberts, boy paralyzed in Fourth of July shooting, hoping to return to school

An 8-year-old boy who was paralyzed in a shooting during the Highland Park parade hopes to be back in school soon. (Source: The Roberts family)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An 8-year-old boy paralyzed in a mass shooting that happened on the Fourth of July says he hopes to return to school in the coming months.

Cooper Roberts was hit with a bullet that severed his spinal cord - paralyzing him from the waist down and damaging his aorta and esophagus, according to his family.

Cooper’s parents said returning to public school once he’s done with rehabilitation will be a huge motivation for their son, saying he’s excited to see his friends.

The 8-year-old has another six to 12 weeks at a rehab facility. The family said he would then move to attend half days with his twin brother at their elementary school.

Cooper is among dozens injured in the Highland Park shooting that occurred in Illinois during an Independence Day parade, where seven others were killed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandatory evacuations ordered for residents on Schulenberg Lane on Sunday have now lifted....
Fire near Lake Somerville now 80% contained, evacuation orders lifted
Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo
Entertainment lineup announced for Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo
Navasota motorcyclist dead after crash involving 18-wheeler
Deputies and firefighters are pleading with motorists to stay out of the area and away from...
Midnight update: Madison County fire contained
A weather feature approaching the Upper Texas Coast will increase the chance for Brazos Valley...
Brazos Valley rain coverage gets a mid-week boost

Latest News

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (left) and Republican-challenger Dr. Scott Jensen (right) participated...
Walz, Jensen win primaries to set up Minnesota governor race
An 8-year-old boy who was paralyzed in a shooting during the Highland Park parade hopes to be...
Boy paralyzed hopes to return to school
In this combination of photos from video provided by ESPN, pitcher Kaiden Shelton (29), of...
Good sportsmanship: Okla. little leaguer hit in head by baseball, consoles pitcher
A Little League batter rose from a beaning to console the upset pitcher in a dramatic scene at...
Beaned batter rises to console upset pitcher