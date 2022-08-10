Fatal crash involving 18-wheeler shuts down Grimes County road

(File)
(File)(MGN)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A Grimes County road closed Wednesday afternoon after a fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler.

The crash happened on Highway 105 and CR 417, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

While limited information is available right now, Troopers are on the scene investigating. DPS says to expect delays.

