First year teachers hoping to avoid burnout as school year approaches

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Teachers in College Station ISD were back on campus Wednesday morning for staff development. Joining them for the first time are Kayla Close and Cassie Williams, two first-year teachers that are eager to get started.

Close had a career change after working as a loan officer. Her mother is also a teacher with Bryan ISD.

“I think at first I didn’t want to follow my mom and be just like her, but realizing this is the job for me and how she’s loved it all of these years.”

Coming from Iowa to teach in College Station, Williams was very appreciative of the support she has received from the staff members

“Our teaching teams and our administration have been super supportive and helpful,” says Williams. “Everybody is excited for the year.”

While Close and Williams are excited about their new careers they say they to be teaching in the classroom for a long time and not be the victims of teacher burnout.

According to a report from The Texas Tribune, almost 500 teachers have quit teaching in Texas since October.

These new teachers say they know how important is to stay healthy physically and mentally. They plan on taking breaks whenever they feel like they need them.

“You just build up so much stress and you’re either going to hit your breaking point before you take that break, or you just need to go ahead and step out for how ever long it may be. Giving yourself some relax and restoration time helps a lot,” says Close.

The teachers will be able to meet their new students at a meet the teacher event on Friday. The College Station ISD school year starts on Aug. 17.

