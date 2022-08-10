Iranian operative charged in plot to murder John Bolton

FILE - Former National security adviser John Bolton gestures while speaking at the Center for...
FILE - Former National security adviser John Bolton gestures while speaking at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, Sept. 30, 2019. An Iranian operative is charged in plot to murder Bolton, a Trump administration national security adviser.(Pablo Martinez Monsivais | AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Iranian operative has been charged in a plot to murder former Trump administration national security John Bolton in presumed retaliation for a U.S. airstrike that killed a popular and powerful general in the country, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

Shahram Poursafi, identified by U.S. officials as a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, is currently wanted by the FBI on charges related to the murder-for-hire plot.

Prosecutors said the act was likely in retaliation for the January 2020 strike that killed Qassem Soleimani, who was the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

In a statement, Bolton thanked the FBI and Justice Department for their work in developing the case.

“While much cannot be said publicly right now, one point is indisputable: Iran’s rulers are liars, terrorists, and enemies of the United States,” he said.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen, the Justice Department’s top national security official, said it was “not the first time we have uncovered Iranian plots to exact revenge against individuals on U.S. soil and we will work tirelessly to expose and disrupt every one of these efforts.”

____

Associated Press writer Zeke Miller in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas A&M Forest Service says the pilot is being treated at the scene after being quickly...
A&M Forest Service: firefighting aircraft crashes in Lake Livingston
The Strong family needs your help after loosing their home to a fire.
Burleson County family loses everything in devastating fire
Austin police officer Justin Berry holds a weapon with so-called less-lethal rounds during a...
Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency
An FBI statement says agents arrested 63-year-old Yaser Abdel Said on Wednesday. He had been...
Texas father convicted of fatally shooting his 2 daughters
Mandatory evacuations ordered for residents on Schulenberg Lane on Sunday have now lifted....
Fire near Lake Somerville now 80% contained, evacuation orders lifted

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden shakes hands with veteran John Caruso as Biden tour's the Fort Worth...
Veterans ‘burn pits’ bill marks a personal victory for Biden
Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs Trump Tower, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New...
Trump says he took the Fifth Amendment in NY investigation
Detectives said a man’s body was found buried in the sand on Hutchinson Island this week.
‘Freak accident’: Man dies after sand dune collapses on Florida beach, burying him
Explosions are seen from the beach in Crimea on Tuesday.
Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts