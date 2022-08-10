Leon dominates during Caldwell sweep

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell High School has a new volleyball coach in Troy Errington. He made his debut with the Lady Hornets as they hosted Leon Tuesday night. Leon started strong and ended strong with the sweep in three sets 25-12, 26-24 and 25-11.

Caldwell returns to action on with the Columbus Tournament on Thursday. Leon is on the road again with a match against Quitman on Thursday night.

Leon's Kaitlyn Kirschner (@kaitlynkirschn1) showing off the 💪



Leon beats Caldwell 3-0. pic.twitter.com/T3RjFxJRHG — Nicole Griffith (@nicolegriff_) August 10, 2022

