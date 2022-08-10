Texas A&M Offensive Line looks to top past units

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two years ago the Aggie offensive line was one of the best in the country. That unit is trying to get back to that point this season.

After losing Kenyon Green to the Houston Texans in the NFL Draft, this year’s offensive line is lead by Junior Layden Robinson. The unit is younger and fall camp is vital for players like Bryce Foster, who missed the spring due to track.

One of the focuses during camp is taking the 5 O-line positions and become one unit. Robinson said the unit isn’t near where it was two years ago, but feels like that is a good thing.

“My focus is not to be as good as that line.. how about try to be better than that line,” “Layden Robinson, Texas A&M Offensive Lineman said. “We have to try and be better. If you’re trying to be like somebody else you’re putting a cap on yourself. This line doesn’t need to put a cap on it’s self. We’re young, but we need to keep getting better every day.”

Robinson adds that this group can be better than the offensive line in the past, but they need to focus on the little things.

