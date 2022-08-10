Texas A&M volleyball begins practice

The Aggie volleyball team holds their first practice of the 2022 season.
The Aggie volleyball team holds their first practice of the 2022 season.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M volleyball team held their first practice of the 2022 season at Reed Arena Tuesday afternoon. The Aggies are preparing to open the season with the Texas A&M Invitational with Hawaii, San Diego, and Pitt starting August 26th.

It’s a new-look team for the Maroon and White with only six veterans returning and ten new additions to the roster (five transfers and five freshmen).

”It’s new. I don’t know if it’s rebuilding,” said Texas A&M head coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn. “It’s going to be new for everyone. I mean it’s new for us getting in there, but it’s fun. Any athletics competition team is going to be new at some point,” Kuhn added.

“I think that’s the coolest part with having these transfers is they’ve come from other schools and they didn’t transfer here just to have a ‘meh’ season,” said 5th-year senior libero Allison Fields. “They came here to win, they came to be bought in. They really bring that competitive spirit to our team,” Fields added.

The Aggies have an exhibition match with Baylor in Waco a week from Saturday that should give coach Kuhn a good idea of where the team is at with the season opener less than a week after that.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandatory evacuations ordered for residents on Schulenberg Lane on Sunday have now lifted....
Fire near Lake Somerville now 80% contained, evacuation orders lifted
Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo
Entertainment lineup announced for Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo
Navasota motorcyclist dead after crash involving 18-wheeler
Deputies and firefighters are pleading with motorists to stay out of the area and away from...
Midnight update: Madison County fire contained
A weather feature approaching the Upper Texas Coast will increase the chance for Brazos Valley...
Brazos Valley rain coverage gets a mid-week boost

Latest News

Hometown Heroes: Brazos Christian Eagles
Pante begins U20 Women’s World Cup play Thursday
Texas A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart lines up for a drill during fall camp
Dickey “most excited” about wide receivers
Texas A&M Basketball
Kayla Wells Selected to USA Basketball 3x3 U23 Nations League Team