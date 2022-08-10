Texas A&M volleyball begins practice

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M volleyball team held their first practice of the 2022 season at Reed Arena Tuesday afternoon. The Aggies are preparing to open the season with the Texas A&M Invitational with Hawaii, San Diego, and Pitt starting August 26th.

It’s a new-look team for the Maroon and White with only six veterans returning and ten new additions to the roster (five transfers and five freshmen).

”It’s new. I don’t know if it’s rebuilding,” said Texas A&M head coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn. “It’s going to be new for everyone. I mean it’s new for us getting in there, but it’s fun. Any athletics competition team is going to be new at some point,” Kuhn added.

“I think that’s the coolest part with having these transfers is they’ve come from other schools and they didn’t transfer here just to have a ‘meh’ season,” said 5th-year senior libero Allison Fields. “They came here to win, they came to be bought in. They really bring that competitive spirit to our team,” Fields added.

The Aggies have an exhibition match with Baylor in Waco a week from Saturday that should give coach Kuhn a good idea of where the team is at with the season opener less than a week after that.

