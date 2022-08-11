A&M’s Caden Davis looks to fill big shoes left behind by Small

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The kicking game in football isn’t thought of much unless it is late in the first half or the game is on the line. Then it becomes a point of emphasis.

This year the Texas Aggie football team is looking to replace Seth Small who hit some big kicks during his career at Texas A&M. None bigger than the game winner against Alabama last season in a 41-38 overtime win.

This season Caden Davis will look to fill Small’s big shoes. The junior from Coppell has been focusing on accurancy a lot in camp, but is caple of hitting from beyond mid-field.

“Really I haven’t been pushing my distance too much lately,” said Davis Thursday afternoon. “I’ve been trying to hone in on the kicks that I will actually kick in a game. I haven’t been going much past 55, but when I’m actually trying to push it the furthest I have hit while I’ve been at A&M has been 76 yards,” added Davis. He was ask if there was a heavy wind behind that kick and said, “Yeah it was pretty windy that day!” concluded the junior kicker from Coppell.

A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher talked about Davis’s range being a factor when calling plays. “It definitely does. I know over my career I’ve been blessed with some really good kickers and when you are calling plays and you feel very comfortable from this range in it can definitely influence how do you call plays,” said Fisher.

Caden will pick up his undergraduate degree Friday in Supply Chain Management. He will start working on a masters degree in real estate when the fall semester starts at A&M.

