Anointed Abilities to host Back-to-School Bash

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Anointed Abilities is hosting a Back-to-School Bash on Monday, August 15 at Bright Light Free Will Baptist Church in College Station.

Everyone in the disabled community is invited to Bright Light Church from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and pick up free backpacks and school supplies, get a free haircut or hair braiding, enjoy a free, hot meal, and play fun games.

To make this event the best it can be, they are asking the community to donate items like disinfectant wipes, plastic bags, and markers and crayons. Donations can be dropped off with Anointed Abilities founder Amber Evans. She can be reached through the Anointed Abilities Facebook page here.

Anointed Abilities is a new mentorship program geared towards 8 to 16-year-olds with special needs in the Brazos Valley area. The organization provides them with hot meals, social skills classes, team building exercises, homework assistance, fun, and fellowship opportunities. It was started by Amber Evans, whose 16-year-old son has autism. She wanted a place where he, and other kids like him, would feel loved and accepted no matter what their disabilities or background might be.

Evans says they are always looking for volunteers to come out and have a fun time with the kids. “We love meeting new people!”

You can learn more about the organization here. If you’d like to make a monetary donation to Anointed Abilities, use the QR code below.

