Back to School: Bryan PD talks safety, security within Bryan ISD schools

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There are nearly two dozen schools in Bryan ISD and the Bryan Police Department is tasked with keeping them safe.

The sergeant of the School Resource Officer Unit was on Brazos Valley This Morning Thursday and spoke about how they constantly work and train to keep students and staff safe.

“We have a highly trained group of officers assigned to the school district,” said Sgt. Jerrett Williams. “Just this past summer alone, we’ve instituted approximately 120 hours of additional training directly related to the safety and security of all the campuses.”

Sgt. Williams said parents can expect to see more of a police presence the first several says of the new school year, which begins August 16. He said it won’t be just the school resource unit, but other agencies helping as well.

“Don’t be surprised if you see tons of officers out and about. They’re there to greet and get things rolling back into the school year and keep people safe,” he said.

Williams also talked about the app that’s available for parents, staff and students to report suspicious activity. It can be done anonymously through the B-Safe app.

You can watch the full interview above in the video player.

