Back to School: Calvert ISD Superintendent says ‘We’re stronger together’ is theme for new year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students in Calvert ISD return to school Aug. 17 and district leaders say they’re ready for the first day.

“We’re excited to have our scholars back Wednesday. We’re excited for our new staff members. We’re excited about the new principal, all the things that we’re planning to do as a staff,” said Superintendent Thyrun Hurst.

Hurst was on Brazos Valley This Morning Thursday and spoke about what they have planned for the coming months.

The superintendent said their theme for this year is, “We’re stronger together.”

“We’re gonna really look to support and wrap around one another to make our school year an awesome year,” he said.

Family and community support will continue being important to help ensure student success. He said they’ve hired a new special engagement specialist to help build on that support.

“His primary role is going to be to engage parents and the community in the school. So he will be knocking on doors and visiting parents to make sure that they’re well-connected with what we’re doing at the school district,” said Hurst.

During the interview, he also talked about their safety plans to help protect students and staff, and gave construction updates as they work to build a new Pre-K through 12 building.

“Things are really talking shape,” Hurst said.

