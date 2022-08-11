Back to School: Cameron ISD Superintendent says they’re adding school resource deputies on each campus

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There will be a school resource deputy on every campus in Cameron ISD this school year.

Superintendent Kevin Sprinkles was on Brazos Valley This Morning Wednesday, where he discussed the district’s safety plans and other things ahead of the return to class.

“It was a huge investment for our district, but we feel like that’s the thing to do,” said Sprinkles. “We want our students and our staff members and our parents to understand that there will be a licensed peace officer that can respond and engage in the event of there’s any type of threat to our school.”

He said there’s already been a school resource deputy working with the district on school safety, but they recently worked with the Milam County Sheriff’s Office to put a deputy on each of their four campuses.

Sprinkles said it’ll be a good way for the school resource deputies to build relationships within the school.

The first day of school for students in Cameron ISD August 17. The superintendent says he, the teachers, and staff are looking forward to welcoming the students back to school.

“I’m most excited about is just having the opportunity to get back to school with our children and see them again. I know our teachers are very excited about that,” he said.

