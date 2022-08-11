Back to School: Cameron ISD Superintendent says they’re adding school resource deputies on each campus

By Karla Castillo
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There will be a school resource deputy on every campus in Cameron ISD this school year.

Superintendent Kevin Sprinkles was on Brazos Valley This Morning Wednesday, where he discussed the district’s safety plans and other things ahead of the return to class.

“It was a huge investment for our district, but we feel like that’s the thing to do,” said Sprinkles. “We want our students and our staff members and our parents to understand that there will be a licensed peace officer that can respond and engage in the event of there’s any type of threat to our school.”

He said there’s already been a school resource deputy working with the district on school safety, but they recently worked with the Milam County Sheriff’s Office to put a deputy on each of their four campuses.

Sprinkles said it’ll be a good way for the school resource deputies to build relationships within the school.

The first day of school for students in Cameron ISD August 17. The superintendent says he, the teachers, and staff are looking forward to welcoming the students back to school.

“I’m most excited about is just having the opportunity to get back to school with our children and see them again. I know our teachers are very excited about that,” he said.

You can watch the full interview above in the video player.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on SH 105 at CR 417
SH 105 reopens after fatal crash involving 18-wheeler
Somerville ISD Superintendent Karla Sparks has voluntarily resigned from her position with no...
Somerville ISD superintendent resigns ahead of new school year
JaQuan Harris was involved with a 14-year-old minor for four months during the summer of 2021
Man charged with sexual assault of 14-year-old Bryan girl one year later
The Texas A&M Forest Service says the pilot is being treated at the scene after being quickly...
A&M Forest Service: firefighting aircraft crashes in Lake Livingston
Rainfall estimates from PinPoint Radar Wednesday
Rainfall (yes, rainfall!) Update: Brazos Valley totals following Wednesday storms

Latest News

Texas A&M University President Kathy Banks at the Zachry Engineering Education Complex in...
Texas A&M faculty leaders say President Kathy Banks is leaving them out of major decisions
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning EXTENDED(Recurring)
Somerville ISD superintendent resigns ahead of new school year
Somerville ISD superintendent resigns ahead of new school year
Baylor Scott & White -College Station Region
Identifying back to school nerves and when it’s time to seek help