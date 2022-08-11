Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce host inaugural ‘Minority Small Business Forum’

B/CS Minority Small Business Forum event flyer.
B/CS Minority Small Business Forum event flyer.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship there are more than 4 million minority-owned companies in the United States, with annual sales totaling close to $700 billion. Although minorities make up 32% of the population, minority business ownership is only at 18%.

It’s with those statistics in mind that the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce wants to assist local minority-owned businesses.

Thursday night the BCS Chamber, along with sponsor Patterson Architects and the Newman-Adam Unit of the Boys & Girls Club of Brazos Valley, will host its Minority Small Business Forum. The forum starts at 6 p.m. and registration is free but an R.S.V.P is required.

Officials with the chamber say the forum was designed to provide resources to successfully start, grow and protect their businesses.

Community partners from Frost Bank and Texas A&M University Division of Academic and Strategic Collaboration, Los Lobos Bail Bonds, Holiday & Associates, Spherion, Ment Marketing & Creative Services, Truist, The Brazos Valley Affordable Housing Corp, West Webb Allbritton & Gentry, Stubbs & Co. Attorneys, Brewer Eyeington Patout Certified Public Accountants, First Financial Bank, and Podcast Architects will be on hand to share knowledge on all aspects of business and entrepreneurship.

