CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 2 arrested for robbing mother, child at gunpoint, authorities say

Florida authorities say 2 men accused of robbing a mother and her child have been arrested. (Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Florida authorities say they have made an arrest in a brazen robbery case that involved a mother and her child.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida reports Corahn Myrie and Joshua Davila are in custody after the pair allegedly robbed a woman and her child at gunpoint Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office shared surveillance footage of the incident, showing a woman and a child standing in front of a business when a man approaches the two and takes their belongings before jumping in a nearby vehicle.

Authorities said the mother and her child were not injured in the incident, but the men took their items, which included the child’s backpack and tablet.

The sheriff’s office said it didn’t long for detectives to catch the men involved.

