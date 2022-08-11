College Station City Hall gets a new mural painted by youth group

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station City Hall has a new mural that will greet staff entering a break room.

The mural was created by a group of young offenders who are tasked with doing community projects. The name of this justice-involved youth program is called Art for Life. This is a group of teens who broke the law and were assigned service hours rather than facing legal repercussions.

The Juvenile Justice Services runs programs to help youthful offenders and rehabilitate the group while working towards a common goal.

One volunteer says the excitement from participants at the unveiling tells him programs like these are benefitting the youth.

“Just knowing that they are excited about what they created and they want to show it to their friends and family, makes me excited. It lets me know that this was worthwhile. It also lets me know that this can be something special for the staff and also the people who are going to be in this building and their artwork will always be here on display for the public to see,” Cornelius Gray said.

The mural can be found on the second floor of the new city hall building.

The project took participants five weeks to complete.

The artwork is on four separate canvases, that match up to show a tree with a sunset in the shape of a heart.

