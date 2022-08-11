Dailen Mize claims Mutton Bustin’ World Title

By Darryl V Bruffett
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dailen Mize is a world champion after winning the mutton bustin’ event at the Wrangler Youth Bull Riders World Finals in Abilene last weekend.

The 7 year old out of Franklin outrode 60 other competitors and picked up a check worth a little more than $1,800.

According to his mom Sarah, this was his last year Dailen was able to compete in mutton bustin’ . Next year he will step up to riding calves and then eventually bulls if he sticks with it.

Dailen has won more than $6,000 in prize money mutton bustin’ at different rodeos and events over the past couple of years.

Mize has been smart with his prize money. He has set aside some of his winnings for college and some of it he has used to purchase sheep and calves to practice on.

Dailen will be entering the second grade at Franklin Elementary School later on this month.

