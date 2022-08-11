Educator arrested for distributing porn involving kids under 13, authorities say

Authorities say Brandon John Short, 23, was charged with 45 counts of distributing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - An investigation has led to the arrest of an educator in Louisiana who is accused of distributing child pornography.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Brandon John Short was arrested on Tuesday and charged with 45 counts of distributing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

WAFB reports Short allegedly distributed images/videos that authorities said are believed to be child pornography on social media.

According to Short’s arrest warrant, the images/videos depicted young girls being sexually abused and assaulted by adult men, which were privately messaged to KIK users on the app.

Officials booked Short into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System confirmed that Short was hired in August 2021. School officials said his background check and fingerprints were cleared upon that employment.

According to the school system, Short was assigned as an itinerant teacher at Ryan Elementary School.

The 23-year-old has since been placed on administrative leave.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas A&M Forest Service says the pilot is being treated at the scene after being quickly...
A&M Forest Service: firefighting aircraft crashes in Lake Livingston
The Strong family needs your help after loosing their home to a fire.
Burleson County family loses everything in devastating fire
Austin police officer Justin Berry holds a weapon with so-called less-lethal rounds during a...
Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency
An FBI statement says agents arrested 63-year-old Yaser Abdel Said on Wednesday. He had been...
Texas father convicted of fatally shooting his 2 daughters
Mandatory evacuations ordered for residents on Schulenberg Lane on Sunday have now lifted....
Fire near Lake Somerville now 80% contained, evacuation orders lifted

Latest News

Brian and April Amburgey walk through Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C.
Kentucky advocate celebrates signing of PACT Act
Authorities responded after a house explosion occurred in Evansville on Wednesday afternoon.
3 killed, 39 homes damaged from house explosion in Indiana
FILE - President Joe Biden shakes hands with veteran John Caruso as Biden tour's the Fort Worth...
Biden signs ‘burn pits’ help for veterans; a personal win, too
FILE - Former National security adviser John Bolton gestures while speaking at the Center for...
Murder-for-hire plot prevented