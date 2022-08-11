From The Ground Up: Farming lifestyle passed down through generations

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Those born into farming know what it’s like to get up earlier than anyone else and work later than anyone else. Ellen Tom is a sixth generation farmer and has worked on her family’s cattle operation her whole life.

“Every day when I’m out there working with my cattle, I keep in mind that this is a product that’s going to feed and nourish people all over the community, all over the United States, possibly the world, and that’s something that’s always in the back of my mind,” said Tom.

Farmers like Tom knows that their job is often a thankless one. Her appreciation comes from consumers buying what she produces.

“I chose this lifestyle so I don’t believe in asking for things from the public. I’m just happy that they love my product and want to consume it. but I chose this work,” said Tom.

As technology continues to change, farmers and ranchers continue to make adjustments on the way they do their job. Farmers are hoping they set up the next generation for great success.

“Technology changes, the times change, and you just have to make the best of it,” said Tom. “We made it sustainable for the seventh generation to take over the ranch.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.