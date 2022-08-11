Hearne host ‘Meet the Eagles’ and present commemorative DCTF to players

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Over at Hearne High School Wednesday evening they hosted ‘Meet the Eagles’. Head Football Coach Ricky Sargent introduced the team and presented them with a commemorative Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine with the team’s personal wrap cover.

Coach Sargent said it’s a great way to kick off the year.

“To see our kids with the excitement in their face and as they go through the pages of that magazine it’s very special,” said Sargent.

The Hearne Eagle customize cover on what is considered ‘The bible of Texas high school football’ was made possible by a generous donation from Robertson County Farm Bureau

