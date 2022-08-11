Hearne host ‘Meet the Eagles’ and present commemorative DCTF to players

Hearne High School Wednesday evening they hosted ‘Meet the Eagles’. Head Football Coach Ricky...
Hearne High School Wednesday evening they hosted ‘Meet the Eagles’. Head Football Coach Ricky Sargent introduced the team and presented them with a commemorative Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine with the team’s personal wrap cover.(Darryl Bruffett)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Over at Hearne High School Wednesday evening they hosted ‘Meet the Eagles’. Head Football Coach Ricky Sargent introduced the team and presented them with a commemorative Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine with the team’s personal wrap cover.

Coach Sargent said it’s a great way to kick off the year.

“To see our kids with the excitement in their face and as they go through the pages of that magazine it’s very special,” said Sargent.

The Hearne Eagle customize cover on what is considered ‘The bible of Texas high school football’ was made possible by a generous donation from Robertson County Farm Bureau

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas A&M Forest Service says the pilot is being treated at the scene after being quickly...
A&M Forest Service: firefighting aircraft crashes in Lake Livingston
The Strong family needs your help after loosing their home to a fire.
Burleson County family loses everything in devastating fire
Austin police officer Justin Berry holds a weapon with so-called less-lethal rounds during a...
Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency
An FBI statement says agents arrested 63-year-old Yaser Abdel Said on Wednesday. He had been...
Texas father convicted of fatally shooting his 2 daughters
Mandatory evacuations ordered for residents on Schulenberg Lane on Sunday have now lifted....
Fire near Lake Somerville now 80% contained, evacuation orders lifted

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Dailen Mize holds first prize check after winning mutton bustin' event at Wrangler Youth Bull...
Dailen Mize claims Mutton Bustin’ World Title
Dime Box Longhorns Football logo
Hometown Heroes: Dime Box Longhorns
Hometown Heroes: Calvert Trojans