Helping kids deal with back to school jitters

By Megan Calongne
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The transition back to class after summer break can be stressful for parents and students. Daniel Hajovsky, Associate Professor at Texas A&M’s School of Education and Human Development, joined First News at Four to discuss what parents should be looking out for in their children.

Anxiety can manifest in many different ways.

“You may notice that your child may be feeling worrisome. They may demonstrate some irritability or some anger and that can come out as anxiety,” explained Hajovsky.

Parents may also notice their kids not being able to stay focused which could stem from worry or anxiety.

While parents can’t completely remove stressors, they can help their kids cope with it.

“I think it’s important to kind of validate some of those concerns or worries and let them know that, especially if they’re they’re returning student, that they’ve been successful before, they will get through it and to help them be resilient,” said Hajovsky.

One of the most important things Hajovsky believes parents can do is establish a routine. He also suggests setting out their clothes, getting their bag and their supplies together, and giving them a sense of what’s coming next. This can mean visiting their school or meeting their teachers.

“If you can increase that exposure and have some of that repetition, some mastery of that, that’s what we call coping ahead. That can really help kids as well get settled in,” he said.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

