BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Those on their evening commute might run into some traffic. The northbound exit on Highway 6 to Tabor Road is currently closed.

Bryan police say crews are repairing a fiber optic line. They do not have an estimate for how long the exit will be closed.

The northbound exit from North Earl Rudder Freeway (State Highway 6) to Tabor Road will be closed to repair a fiber optic line. We will advise when the exit is open. pic.twitter.com/wJvVHjKGah — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) August 11, 2022

