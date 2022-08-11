Hometown Heroes: Calvert Trojans

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the third consecutive season the Calvert Trojans will have a new head coach. Eric Johnson is taking over for Michael Thomas. Johnson inherits a team that has four offensive and five defensive starters returning.

Cohan Thompson is one of those returners. The senior running back was disappointed in last year’s first round playoff loss that saw the Trojans finish with a 5-5 record and that loss is something that has motivated Thompson and his team-mates heading into this season.

“We’re very excited to come back and get on that field,” Cohan Thompson, Calvert running back and cornerback said. “Last year we didn’t play as good as we expected to be, but we’re bouncing back. We’ve got a lot of players returning. We just need to come out there and fight and get our blocking down and get our pass game going and we’re going to be very dangerous.”

“Last year we didn’t do as well as we expected to do,” Giovanni Diaz, Calvert kicker and wide receiver. “The seniors that we have this year.. we’re coming.. just straight hard work, and we’re going to show what we got this year.”

The Trojans open on the season on Saturday August 27th at 5 in the Allen Academy Kickoff Showcase.

