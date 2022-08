BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a year away from the grid iron, Rick Frey and the Dime Box Longhorns will compete in District 11 Division II with Calvert. The Longhorns will kickoff the season with a lot of inexperience with one sophomore and five freshman.

The Longhorns will kick off the season down in Houston against Grace Academy on August 26th.

