ILTexas students dance into the first day of school

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There wasn’t a lack of excitement as ILTexas K-8 students returned to school Thursday. Teachers and administrators welcomed students with music and dancing as they made their way into the building.

The K-8 principal Zachary Bolzan said he was most excited about seeing the kids back on campus. Teachers and administrators spent the summer working on lesson plans, preparing the building, and running through their safety plan.

Bolzan said everything has been done to ensure students have a smooth transition into the school year. For those still a bit nervous, the principal offered simple advice.

“I would stick with our three B’s,” Bolzan said. “Be respectful, be responsible, be on time.”

Leadership is one of the many components built into the K-8 curriculum. Assistant Principal Amanda Krueger said students are taught to implement servant leadership through “Others Before Self Projects.” This allows students to pick a cause they’re passionate about and discover ways to meet those needs.

Some of the initiatives students have led include donating to the Baylor Scott & White NICCU and organizing a prom for senior citizens.

“We want them to know that they can change the world,” Krueger said.

At ILTexas Aggieland High School, Principal Linda Birdwell said this is a special school year because they’ll have a senior class for the first time. There are 30 seniors in this year’s class, and Birdwell said she’s looking forward to the legacy they’ll leave behind for more students in the Brazos Valley.

“They’re excited for everything,” Birdwell said. “They’re excited to get started out in the real world, but they’re also excited about their senior year. We’re planning senior sunrise for them, and we just can’t wait.”

Aggieland High School Assistant Principal Sheila Smith advises seniors to enjoy their last year because it goes by quickly. For the other students who may be nervous about starting high school, Smith said it’s normal and teachers are prepared to support them in any way possible.

“As long as they’re ready to have a great school year, that’s all we can ask for,” Smith said.

