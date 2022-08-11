Julia Cottrill added to Texas A&M softball roster

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Julia Cottrill, a two-time all-region selection with playing experience in the Women’s College World Series, was added to the Texas A&M softball roster Thursday. Cottrill joins the Aggies after spending the 2022 campaign at Oklahoma State.

“We are excited to add Julia to our roster,” head coach Trisha Ford said. “She brings a wealth of experience at a very high level. Julia is someone that will make an immediate impact on both sides of the plate, and I can’t wait to get her Aggieland.”

Earning National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Midwest Region Second Team honors, the catcher set or matched single-season career highs in runs (29), home runs (11), RBI (31), total bases (76) and slugging percentage (.613). In the WCWS, Cottrill provided a trio of hits and an RBI in a win over Florida that pushed the Cowgirls to the semifinals.

The Wichita, Kansas, native started her collegiate playing career at Florida where she spent the 2020-21 seasons. As a sophomore, Cottrill earned NFCA All-Southeast Region Third Team honors and landed a spot on the All-Southeastern Conference Newcomer Team. In 2021, she guided the Gators to their ninth SEC regular-season title with a win over the Aggies.

A member of the U-19 USA Women’s National Team in 2019, Cottrill won a gold medal at the World Cup and a bronze at the International Cup with Team USA.

