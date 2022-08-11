Motorcyclist killed in late night Bryan crash

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed after a motorcycle crashed late Wednesday night.

Bryan police say officers responded to the 2500 block of Towering Oaks Drive around 10 p.m., for a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. Officers found the motorcyclist was dead when they arrived on scene.

The roadway was closed down for about three hours. The cause of the crash has not been released at this time, but police are still investigating.

