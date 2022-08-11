Motorcyclist killed in late night Bryan crash

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed after a motorcycle crashed late Wednesday night.

Bryan police say officers responded to the 2500 block of Towering Oaks Drive around 10 p.m., for a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. Officers found the motorcyclist was dead when they arrived on scene.

The roadway was closed down for about three hours. The cause of the crash has not been released at this time, but police are still investigating.

On August 10th, 2022, just after 10 pm, officers responded to the 2500 block of Towering Oaks Drive for a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was found deceased on scene. The roadway was closed for approximately 3 hours. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/0TODugZDSf — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) August 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.