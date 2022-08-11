Over 1,500 College Station Utilities customers without power
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Utilities said it was experiencing a power outage Thursday morning, affecting over 1,500 customers now.
A cause for the outage has not been determined yet, but crews are already in the area.
The power outage is generally affecting those along Harvey Mitchell Parkway, Texas Avenue, Rock Prairie Road and Welsh Avenue.
To see the CSU outage map, click here.
