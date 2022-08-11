Over six months later Navasota bank robbers remain at large, FBI asks for public’s help

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - More than six months after two men robbed a bank in Navasota, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Navasota Police Department are still working to identify the suspects.

The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating both men. Grimes County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspects.

On Nov. 2, 2021, two armed suspects entered a Navasota bank, took an undisclosed amount of money and fled in a black 2009 Honda Accord. During the robbery, one of the suspects leaped over the counter and robbed the bank tellers, while the other one stayed in the lobby, according to the FBI.

WANTED The masked, armed duo who robbed PNC Bank @ 603 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota, TX on 11/2/2021. The suspects are believed to be in their late teens to early 20s. They escaped in a black 2009 Honda Accord. Call tips to Grimes County Crime Stoppers at (936) 873-2000. #bcstx pic.twitter.com/yRxp7qzYyK — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) August 11, 2022

The suspect in the lobby knocked over an elderly customer and robbed her of her personal belongs. She required medical attention.

The FBI says they believe the suspects are in their late teens to early 20s. On suspect wore a ski mask and is about 5′10″ to 6′0″ tall. The other suspect wore a gray sweatshirt and is about 5′4″ with a slim build.

Related Stories Suspects on the run after Navasota bank robbery

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.