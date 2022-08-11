Rainfall (yes, rainfall!) Update: Brazos Valley totals following Wednesday storms

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Widespread rain and storms pushed across the Brazos Valley Wednesday, leaving behind uneven rainfall totals from one side of the area to the other. While Coulter Field officially picked up 0.48″ on the north side of Bryan, Easterwood Airport (the official recording site for BCS) only managed to record a trace of rain, meaning no measurable rainfall will go down in the books for the day in town.

On top of the rain, stronger storms pushed out strong wind gusts as they filtered through, with the peak wind gust over at Easterwood Airport clocking in at 49 mph!

RAINFALL TOTALS

Below is a list of rainfall totals (as of 7 pm) from official reporting stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley:

Easterwood Airport: a trace

Coulter Field: 0.48″

Huntsville Municipal Airport: 0.02″

Conroe, Montgomery County Airport: 0.02″

Giddings, Lee County Airport: 0.49″

Cameron: 0.10″

Hearne: 0.14″

Madisonville: 1:00″

Kurten: 0.30″

North Bryan (near Old Reliance Rd): ~0.50″

Navasota: 0.27″

North Zulch: 0.17″

A SIGHT FOR SORE EYES

As the rain and rumbles pushed across the Brazos Valley, many found sights that they hadn’t seen for quite some time! Take a look:

Raindrops beating down on the rooftops in #bcstx this evening 🙌



📍Wheeler Ridge (Bryan)

📹Fred Tholen pic.twitter.com/lz6LNlsCoL — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) August 10, 2022

Heavy enough rain to create run-off on the east side of Madison County in the 6pm hour



📍Midway

📸Jill Barnes pic.twitter.com/K7bin08PrI — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) August 10, 2022

View from Burleson County https://t.co/czLYy7pP3O — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) August 10, 2022

LOOKING AHEAD

The rain unfortunately wasn’t for everyone Wednesday, and while it won’t be near as high in coverage, we’ll have another chance to find some widely scattered showers and a few rumbles again Thursday. A very isolated chance will take us through the first half of the day before increasing slightly into the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Not the coverage that we found Wednesday, but a few additional showers and storms will be possible Thursday. (KBTX)

Rain chances come down ever so slightly each day into the upcoming weekend, before drying things out into the first half of next week.

