Rainfall (yes, rainfall!) Update: Brazos Valley totals following Wednesday storms

Rainfall estimates from PinPoint Radar Wednesday
Rainfall estimates from PinPoint Radar Wednesday(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery and Shel Winkley
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Widespread rain and storms pushed across the Brazos Valley Wednesday, leaving behind uneven rainfall totals from one side of the area to the other. While Coulter Field officially picked up 0.48″ on the north side of Bryan, Easterwood Airport (the official recording site for BCS) only managed to record a trace of rain, meaning no measurable rainfall will go down in the books for the day in town.

On top of the rain, stronger storms pushed out strong wind gusts as they filtered through, with the peak wind gust over at Easterwood Airport clocking in at 49 mph!

RAINFALL TOTALS

Below is a list of rainfall totals (as of 7 pm) from official reporting stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley:

  • Easterwood Airport: a trace
  • Coulter Field: 0.48″
  • Huntsville Municipal Airport: 0.02″
  • Conroe, Montgomery County Airport: 0.02″
  • Giddings, Lee County Airport: 0.49″
  • Cameron: 0.10″
  • Hearne: 0.14″
  • Madisonville: 1:00″
  • Kurten: 0.30″
  • North Bryan (near Old Reliance Rd): ~0.50″
  • Navasota: 0.27″
  • North Zulch: 0.17″

Have a rainfall total to report? Send us an email: weather@kbtx.com

A SIGHT FOR SORE EYES

As the rain and rumbles pushed across the Brazos Valley, many found sights that they hadn’t seen for quite some time! Take a look:

SUBMIT YOUR PHOTOS HERE!

LOOKING AHEAD

The rain unfortunately wasn’t for everyone Wednesday, and while it won’t be near as high in coverage, we’ll have another chance to find some widely scattered showers and a few rumbles again Thursday. A very isolated chance will take us through the first half of the day before increasing slightly into the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Not the coverage that we found Wednesday, but a few additional showers and storms will be...
Not the coverage that we found Wednesday, but a few additional showers and storms will be possible Thursday.(KBTX)

Rain chances come down ever so slightly each day into the upcoming weekend, before drying things out into the first half of next week.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas A&M Forest Service says the pilot is being treated at the scene after being quickly...
A&M Forest Service: firefighting aircraft crashes in Lake Livingston
The Strong family needs your help after loosing their home to a fire.
Burleson County family loses everything in devastating fire
Austin police officer Justin Berry holds a weapon with so-called less-lethal rounds during a...
Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency
An FBI statement says agents arrested 63-year-old Yaser Abdel Said on Wednesday. He had been...
Texas father convicted of fatally shooting his 2 daughters
Mandatory evacuations ordered for residents on Schulenberg Lane on Sunday have now lifted....
Fire near Lake Somerville now 80% contained, evacuation orders lifted

Latest News

Texas A&M approves university expansions for Mays Business School and Fort Worth lease.
Texas A&M meeting KBTX
Wednesday Night Weather Update 8/10
Wednesday Night Weather Update 8/10
Before students and teachers head back for the first day of school on Aug. 16, Bryan ISD hosted...
BRYAN ISD EVENT
first-year teachers hoping to avoid teacher burnout
first year teachers hoping to avoid teacher burnout