In the Sky: Full Sturgeon Moon and Perseid Meteor Shower peak late week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The fourth and final supermoon of the year, the Sturgeon Moon, is slated to occur Thursday night ahead of the peak of the Perseid Meteor Shower. The brightness of the moon will hinder the visibility of the Perseids itself, but we’ll likely also have some scattered, passing clouds to tack onto that in the Brazos Valley sky.

FULL STURGEON MOON

The Full Sturgeon Moon officially occurs at 8:36 pm CDT Thursday. This Full Moon found in August was given the name Sturgeon due to the large number of sturgeon fish found in the Great Lakes region around this time of year. These fish were essential to Native American tribes and happen to be one the of the largest native species in the Great Lakes.

As if the Full Moon wasn’t neat enough, just before 11 pm CDT Thursday night, Saturn will also appear very close to it! The planet will pass just under 4 degrees within the Moon and will be in the constellation Capricornus. According to space.com, the moon will appear to be below Saturn and both will reach a maximum height around 33 degrees.

PERSEID METEOR SHOWER

The Perseid Meteor Shower is typically one of the brighter meteor showers of the year and occurs between mid-July and late-August. Under perfect viewing conditions, watchers often report seeing at least 90 meteors per hour! This year, the meteor shower looks to peak on the mornings of August 11, 12 and 13. Typically folks don’t need a lot of special equipment to view this meteor shower, just clear, dark skies and a little free time.

VIEWING CONDITIONS IN THE BRAZOS VALLEY

While you may have some free time over the next few nights, unfortunately fully clear & dark skies will be a little harder to come by in the Brazos Valley. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible again Thursday afternoon/evening, and will likely leave behind scattered clouds Thursday night. These passing clouds will likely hinder the visibility of said meteors, especially when combined with the brightness of the Full Sturgeon Moon.

Still, if you want to test your luck and find a break in the clouds, the best tips for optimum viewing include: finding a location away from city lights, giving yourself a wide-open view of the sky, and watching for at least 30 minutes to an hour to give your eyes an adequate amount of time to adapt to the dark. More viewing tips can be found by clicking here. Good luck!

