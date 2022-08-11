Somerville ISD superintendent resigns ahead of new school year

Somerville ISD Superintendent Karla Sparks has voluntarily resigned from her position with no explanation to the public or parents.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Leadership changes are underway right as the school year begins in Somerville.

Somerville ISD Superintendent Karla Sparks has voluntarily resigned from her position with no explanation to the public or parents.

The Somerville ISD School Board met Wednesday night to formally accept her resignation and appoint an interim superintendent to lead the district until a replacement is hired.

The school board convened in a closed session to name Dr. Kristi Thaemiltz, current Director of Curriculum as interim superintendent while the district conducts its search.

Sparks left the meeting Wednesday night as the board went into executive session.

When contacted over Facebook, she told KBTX that a statement would be provided by the school board but that hasn’t happened at this time.

Karla Sparks was hired as the district superintendent in February 2019 after Charles Camarillo resigned to accept a position with the Poteet Independent School District.

Prior to her accepting the superintendent’s position, Sparks served as a high school principal, Director of Curriculum, and interim superintendent for the Somerville Independent School District.

Sparks’ resignation comes as classes are set to begin on Aug. 23.

School board meeting minutes obtained by KBTX from the board’s website show Sparks underwent a superintendent performance review in February where she was offered a contract extension to end on Aug. 31, 2024. The school board’s website also shows a special closed session meeting was called on July 28 in which Sparks received an additional superintendent performance evaluation.

The minutes from July’s special called meeting were not yet available so it remains unclear how Spark’s evaluation went.

