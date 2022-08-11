Summer commencement highlighted by 25 student-athletes

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A total of 25 Texas A&M student-athletes from 11 sports are scheduled to earn degrees at Summer Commencement exercises on Friday, Aug. 12 inside Reed Arena.

“Graduation is special accomplishment that we are incredibly proud of,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “It is the result of tireless dedication and hard work from our student-athletes. At Texas A&M, we maintain the vision of equipping future leaders and launching them into the world to make impacts in whatever path they choose, and this is a celebration of that. Thank you to our staff and the Center for Student-Athlete Services. They carry out our mission to create opportunities through championship athletics every day with great integrity and selfless service. Congratulations to our graduates as they become former students of this great University.”

Headlining the group is women’s golf’s Begona Aranguren who will be receiving her doctorate in Nuclear Engineering. The Madrid, Spain, native lettered for the Aggies from 2015-17. Additionally, six student-athletes will earn master’s degrees.­­­

Football and women’s track & field lead all sports with five graduates.

“As an athletics department, we wish the class of 2022 the best as they transition from current to former student-athletes,” Senior Associate Athletics Director of Student-Athlete Services Joe Fields said. “It has been wonderful to watch this class of student-athletes and their commitment to both academic and athletic excellence. Their diligence and dedication are great reminders of what it means to be an Aggie. On behalf of the Center for Student-Athletics Services and the athletics department, I would like to say a big ‘Congratulations’ to the class of 2022.”

For more commencement ceremony info, click here.

Summer 2022 Graduates

Sport

Name

Degree

Women’s Track & Field

Immanuela Aliu

University Studies, Leadership

Women’s Golf

Begona Aranguren

Nuclear Engineering, PhD

Soccer

Kendall Bates

Sport Management, Master’s

Women’s Swimming & Diving

Lisa Bratton

Ocean Engineering, Master’s

Women’s Track & Field

Catalina Cerda

Human Resource Development

Football

Caleb Chapman

University Studies, Leadership

Football

Nikolas Constantinou

University Studies, Leadership

Football

Caden Davis

Supply Chain Management

Women’s Tennis

Jayci Goldsmith

University Studies, Business

Baseball

Michael Hoehner

Sport Management, Master’s

Men’s Track & Field

Gavin Hoffpauir

University Studies, Business

Soccer

Shantel Hutton

Psychology

Women’s Swimming & Diving

Gabrielle Kopenski

Sport Management

Football

Chase Lane

Communication

Men’s Track & Field

Jake Lanier

Energy, Master’s

Women’s Track & Field

Jania Martin

University Studies, Sports Conditioning

Men’s Swimming & Diving

Kurtis Mathews

Philosophy

Men’s Golf

William Paysse

Sport Management

Women’s Basketball

Destiny Pitts

Educational Human Resource Development, Master’s

Women’s Track & Field

Tierra Robinson-Jones

University Studies, Leadership

Baseball

Taylor Smith

University Studies, Leadership

Men’s Swimming & Diving

Lucas Stuart

University Studies, Global Arts, Planning & Design

Women’s Track & Field

Andrea Sutherland

Curriculum and Instruction, Master’s

Football

Max Wright

University Studies, Global Arts, Planning & Design

Men’s Track & Field

Emmanuel Yeboah

Recreation, Parks & Tourism Sciences

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.