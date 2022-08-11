Summer commencement highlighted by 25 student-athletes
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A total of 25 Texas A&M student-athletes from 11 sports are scheduled to earn degrees at Summer Commencement exercises on Friday, Aug. 12 inside Reed Arena.
“Graduation is special accomplishment that we are incredibly proud of,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “It is the result of tireless dedication and hard work from our student-athletes. At Texas A&M, we maintain the vision of equipping future leaders and launching them into the world to make impacts in whatever path they choose, and this is a celebration of that. Thank you to our staff and the Center for Student-Athlete Services. They carry out our mission to create opportunities through championship athletics every day with great integrity and selfless service. Congratulations to our graduates as they become former students of this great University.”
Headlining the group is women’s golf’s Begona Aranguren who will be receiving her doctorate in Nuclear Engineering. The Madrid, Spain, native lettered for the Aggies from 2015-17. Additionally, six student-athletes will earn master’s degrees.
Football and women’s track & field lead all sports with five graduates.
“As an athletics department, we wish the class of 2022 the best as they transition from current to former student-athletes,” Senior Associate Athletics Director of Student-Athlete Services Joe Fields said. “It has been wonderful to watch this class of student-athletes and their commitment to both academic and athletic excellence. Their diligence and dedication are great reminders of what it means to be an Aggie. On behalf of the Center for Student-Athletics Services and the athletics department, I would like to say a big ‘Congratulations’ to the class of 2022.”
For more commencement ceremony info, click here.
Summer 2022 Graduates
Sport
Name
Degree
Women’s Track & Field
Immanuela Aliu
University Studies, Leadership
Women’s Golf
Begona Aranguren
Nuclear Engineering, PhD
Soccer
Kendall Bates
Sport Management, Master’s
Women’s Swimming & Diving
Lisa Bratton
Ocean Engineering, Master’s
Women’s Track & Field
Catalina Cerda
Human Resource Development
Football
Caleb Chapman
University Studies, Leadership
Football
Nikolas Constantinou
University Studies, Leadership
Football
Caden Davis
Supply Chain Management
Women’s Tennis
Jayci Goldsmith
University Studies, Business
Baseball
Michael Hoehner
Sport Management, Master’s
Men’s Track & Field
Gavin Hoffpauir
University Studies, Business
Soccer
Shantel Hutton
Psychology
Women’s Swimming & Diving
Gabrielle Kopenski
Sport Management
Football
Chase Lane
Communication
Men’s Track & Field
Jake Lanier
Energy, Master’s
Women’s Track & Field
Jania Martin
University Studies, Sports Conditioning
Men’s Swimming & Diving
Kurtis Mathews
Philosophy
Men’s Golf
William Paysse
Sport Management
Women’s Basketball
Destiny Pitts
Educational Human Resource Development, Master’s
Women’s Track & Field
Tierra Robinson-Jones
University Studies, Leadership
Baseball
Taylor Smith
University Studies, Leadership
Men’s Swimming & Diving
Lucas Stuart
University Studies, Global Arts, Planning & Design
Women’s Track & Field
Andrea Sutherland
Curriculum and Instruction, Master’s
Football
Max Wright
University Studies, Global Arts, Planning & Design
Men’s Track & Field
Emmanuel Yeboah
Recreation, Parks & Tourism Sciences
