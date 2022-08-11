Texas A&M University system approves Mays Business School and Fort Worth lease expansion

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Wednesday the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents voted to expand the May Business School and a lease in Fort Worth during a public meeting at Texas A&M University’s Memorial Student Center.

Construction on the May Business School expansion, the Business Education Complex Project, is scheduled to start in September with substantial completion expected in October 2024. The project includes a four-story, 82,000 square-foot building and an area dubbed the “Collaboration Plaza,” which will be located on Olsen Boulevard, northeast of the Wehner Building. The project has a total budget of $84,197,309 which will be paid for through various methods including donations.

Duane Ireland, Mays Business School interim dean said the May Business School expansion will allow the university to deliver better educational opportunities for students at every level. The new building will include electronically wired huddle and collaboration spaces that are purposely designed to promote interaction among students, Ireland said.

“We will also have a café on the first floor,” Ireland said. “It will have coffee and beverages only, but this will give us the opportunity for individuals to meet, to collaborate, and share ideas. Students will be able to sit down informally and talk about projects.”

Ireland said this is an excellent opportunity for Mays Business School to provide students with the capabilities they need to survive in tomorrows business environment.

“We think this is a fabulous indication of Texas A&M University’s commitment to educational excellence in this regard to Mays Business School,” Ireland said. “We think that this demonstrates that our school, our university, is committed to providing all of our students across all levels with superior educational opportunities. In this case these will be superior educational opportunities technologically as well as through face to face communication.”

The Fort Worth lease expansion will add 10,630 square feet for the new Texas University System offices that will located at Burnett Plaza in downtown Fort Worth. Texas A&M system members such as Texas A&M AgriLife, Texas Division of Emergency Management, Texas A&M Engineering, the Mays Business School, Tarleton State University, and others will move into these new offices and be among the first entities to join the Texas A&M University School of Law as part of the expansion.

“This additional expansion will allow Texas A&M University System to have a presence there in north Texas,” Kim McCuistion, Associate vice chancellor and director of the Texas A&M University system Forth Worth Campus said. “We’ll be able to bring additional partner agencies as well as other researchers and industry partners all into one complex to ask some of the big questions facing us.”

The expansion is part of the university’s vision to create an urban research campus in downtown Fort Worth, which has been dubbed “Aggieland North.”

“The law school will be moving into the first two phases which will be two buildings here soon,” McCuistion said. “The first building will be for law in addition to other academic programs that will be offered there and the second building will be focused on research and innovation. There will a be a total of three buildings, the third building will be build after the current law school is torn down.”

Construction on the Law and Education Building is scheduled to being in 2023 with the cost covered by proceeds from the Permanent University Fund. The Research and Innovation Center is expected to be built at approximately the same time.

During the meeting Regents also voted to name the highway 21 entrance to the Texas A&M RELLIS Campus Gus Grissom Boulevard after late astronaut Virgil “Gus” Grissom.

