Treat of the Day: Former Aggie football player gives back to the Bryan-College Station community

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mike Evens may play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but he hasn’t forgotten where he got his start.

The former Texas A&M wide receiver began the Mike Evans Family Foundation with his wife Ashli in December 2017. The organization supports those in need in Galveston, College Station and Tampa, with a focus on empowering youth, encouraging education and taking a stand against domestic violence.

They made a $5,000 donation to Cypress Grove Intermediate School in College Station to their school pantry that provides students who qualify for free and reduced lunches with food and basic necessities. Teacher Lauren Cummings heads this up and makes sure each student in need takes a bag of food home every weekend and a bag of necessities once a month.

