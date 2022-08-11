Treat of the Day: Former Aggie football player gives back to the Bryan-College Station community

By Megan Calongne
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mike Evens may play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but he hasn’t forgotten where he got his start.

The former Texas A&M wide receiver began the Mike Evans Family Foundation with his wife Ashli in December 2017. The organization supports those in need in Galveston, College Station and Tampa, with a focus on empowering youth, encouraging education and taking a stand against domestic violence.

They made a $5,000 donation to Cypress Grove Intermediate School in College Station to their school pantry that provides students who qualify for free and reduced lunches with food and basic necessities. Teacher Lauren Cummings heads this up and makes sure each student in need takes a bag of food home every weekend and a bag of necessities once a month.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Somerville ISD Superintendent Karla Sparks has voluntarily resigned from her position with no...
Somerville ISD superintendent resigns ahead of new school year
Fatal crash on SH 105 at CR 417
SH 105 reopens after fatal crash involving 18-wheeler
Rainfall estimates from PinPoint Radar Wednesday
Rainfall (yes, rainfall!) Update: Brazos Valley totals following Wednesday storms
Texas A&M University President Kathy Banks at the Zachry Engineering Education Complex in...
Texas A&M faculty leaders say President Kathy Banks is leaving them out of major decisions
Motorcyclist killed in late night Bryan crash

Latest News

The foundation supports those in need in College Station, Galveston, and Tampa
Treat of the Day: NFL player's foundation makes a donation to a college station school
The money was split between several worthy causes
Treat of the Day: Washington County Ladies Lions Club donates $10,000
The money was split between several worthy causes
Treat of the Day: Washington County Ladies Lions Club makes donations
They awarded $16,000 in scholarships to nine graduating seniors
Treat of the Day: Brazos County 4-H awards scholarships