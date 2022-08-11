Treat of the Day: Washington County Ladies Lions Club donates $10,000

By Megan Calongne
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Washington County Ladies Lions Club made a big donation from their annual fundraiser at their Aug. 8 meeting.

They split the $10,000 between several worthy causes. The first $5,000 went to the local Brenham Bread Partners and the second $5,000 went to the Lions Club International hunger program.

Joe Williams and Charlotte Mulligan, representing Brenham Bread Partners, attended the meeting. Williams spoke to the club about their history, food purchase, donations, and the best kind of food to donate.

The club also donated to the Washington County Firefighters Association following the recent fires.

