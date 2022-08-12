Aggie softball adds Arizona’s Allie Enright

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M softball head coach Trisha Ford announced the addition of Allie Enright to the team’s roster Friday. Enright joins the Aggies after spending her freshman campaign in the Pac-12 at Arizona.

“Allie comes to us with a high defensive IQ and will add depth to our outfield play,” Ford said. “She has the ability to use her speed and also drive the ball out of the park. Allie is full of energy and will fit nicely into our system of play.”

As a true freshman, Enright saw action in 26 games. Utilized for her speed on the bases, the outfielder stepped in 20 of those contests as a pinch runner and scored 11 runs.

The Santa Clarita, California, native was a four-time letterwinner and two-time all-conference selection while at Saugus High School. Additionally, she helped the So Cal Choppers finish in the top 10 at nationals three-consecutive years.

Enright was ranked as the No. 37 overall prospect by FloSoftball.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.