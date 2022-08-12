Back to School: Hearne ISD Superintendent talks excitement of new school year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Monday will be the first day of school for students in Hearne ISD.

“We’re excited about getting the kids back into school,” said Superintendent Adrain Johnson.

Johnson was on Brazos Valley This Morning Friday and talked about their preparations this week, which included a convocation at the beginning of the week, and a tour of the city Friday for new staff.

In addition to bringing the students back to campus, Johnson said they’re looking forward to continue making academic progress.

“We had our greatest performance from our elementary students at Hearne Elementary School. They made the grade last year on their STAAR test and we’re so proud of them,” he said. “It’s been quite a few years since that campus has made the grade, and they have worked hard, persevered.”

Johnson also talked about their continue efforts to keep students and staff safe at all schools within the campus.

“We’re doing some things to fortify our facilities, making sure we have good locks on our doors and making sure that we can limit visibility inside the school from the outside,” said Johnson. “But more importantly we’re working with our law enforcement agencies to make sure we have good plans and good training in what to do in case something happened.”

He also encouraged the entire community to get involved in efforts to continue keeping everyone safe.

“We’re encouraging our students, staff, parents and community to that if you see something, if you hear about something, if you read about something, say something to somebody.”

