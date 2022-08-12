College Station bond discussions continue, first approval opportunity

The total for these items is $105 million. City staff expects the council to hold off on a vote.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thursday night’s College Station City Council meeting was the first opportunity they could approve a bond for voters to decide on.

The council was presented with the newest proposal and decided to table it for another week. In a previous meeting, the council chose an option presented by city staff that breaks the bond items into six categories.

These categories public safety, transportation, streets, parks and sports parks, with large projects like the Texas Independence Ballpark Phase 2 and Mabel Clare Thomas Park Pool having their own proposal.

The total for these items is around $90 million.

City staff expects the council to hold off on a vote.

“Tonight, they could call the election if they wanted to. We anticipate they likely will discuss the proposition and proposition language, and then we do have a special meeting set up for the 17th where they could also call the election then as well,” Jennifer Cain, the director of capital projects, said.

The council must approve a bond proposal by August 22.

