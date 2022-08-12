College Station ISD Convocation builds excitement ahead of new school year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of the upcoming school year College Station ISD kicked things off on Friday with it’s back-to-school convocation held at Central Church in College Station.

The auditorium was packed with over 2,000 students and faculty throughout the school district sporting their school colors, waving banners and holding signs of their mascot. College Station ISD’s superintendent, Mike Martindale said the convocation sets the tone and environment heading into the new school year and it’s an excellent way for the school family to come together to build comradery.

“We’re excited to get everyone together at one time,” Martindale said. “Everybody contributes to the success of our students whatever their particular role may be, so it’s vital that we bring all of those people together for a back to school convocation and show our appreciation for what they do for our school district.”

George Couros, a renowned speaker and author regarding innovative teaching, learning and leadership was the key not speaker for the convocation. Couros shared teaching techniques, his educational history and stories of various students who have become successful with the support of their teachers.

“I as superintendent recognize the exceptional work that our folks do, the support of our community, the fine job of our student and their success, but it’s always good to have a fresh perspective come from outside to share a new fresh message that really helps us focus on the school year as we embark into this new year,” Martindale said.

Steve Fry, director of bands at A&M Consolidated High School said it was a great experience to be able to see familiar faces again and get everyone together before the start of the a new year.

“I’m excited for this new energy,” Fry said. “We’ve got a lot of kids with our band program, we got a big freshman class, so bringing those students in and seeing what we can do with them. We got started on July 18 and we’ve been going for over four weeks.”

Martindale said he’s looking forward to the district continuing to challenge itself to provide students with the very best education and as many quality opportunities as possible.

“We have a very supportive community, we have great students and we have wonderful faculty and staff,” Martindale said. “We are one of the best school districts in the state of Texas and we will continue to get better because we’ll reflect and challenge ourselves each every year. That’s what I look forward to every year and this year is no different.”

While summer may have gone by fast for many students A&M Consolidated High School senior, Maddi Luedecke and her friends are excited to return to the classroom and watch the Tigers take to the field come football season.

College Station ISD will begin it’s new school year on Wednesday, August 17.

