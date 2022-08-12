College Station ISD implements new security measures

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Due to the mass shooting event that transpired at Robb Elementary in Uvalde school districts, including College Station ISD, has been going over their safety and security measures to make sure they have the best plan in place.

Although there have been other school shootings in the past the district says Uvalde really had a lot of their parents worried.

“This one has spiked up the conversation to the forefront more than any of the other ones. This one has really created lots of concern and focus in people,” says College Station ISD Executive Director of Facilities Jon Hall.

The safety precautions for the upcoming school year are something that safety officials at College Station ISD spent a lot of time on in order to create the perfect plan.

“It’s time to get serious about this stuff. We have been in the past but seriously, we need to take care of this and make sure we don’t have any sloppiness on it at all,” says Hall.

The district has also received a bond valued at $2.3 million in order to make any adjustments to its safety plan.

Thanks to the bond fences and bollards will be added to critical locations across College Station ISD campuses.

James Paul Fitzpatrick is about to send his son to kindergarten. While there are being measures taken outside of school his concern is what’s being done inside

“Active shooters are always on our thoughts,” says Fitzpatrick.

College Station ISD has added two more school resource deputies bringing the district’s total to nine.

They will also be naming a full-time safety coordinator to oversee the district’s safety protocols

“This will be the first time we’ve ever had this,” says Hall. “In the past, this has been a secondary duty that has evolved over the years into really quite a bit of work.”

College Station ISD plans to name its first ever Safety Coordinator next Tuesday.

