‘Extreme drought’ prompts Bryan, College Station to issue disaster declaration

(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Almost 96% of Brazos County is classified in the “Extreme drought” category, and 20% is in the “Exceptional drought” category, according to the City of College Station. Both Bryan and College Station declared a local state of disaster for the severe drought and increased wildfire chances.

“These drought conditions pose the threat of large, dangerous, and fast moving wildfires with the potential to endanger property and life,” the College Station declaration states.

The disaster declaration activated both city’s Emergency Management Plans.

Both declarations will last for seven days unless the cities decide to renew it. The City of Bryan City Council will consider extending the declaration at its Aug. 16 meeting and the City of College Station City Council will consider an extension on Aug. 17.

