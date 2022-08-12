Five Volleyball Matches Selected for National TV

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Five Texas A&M volleyball matches will be nationally televised this season, including a pair at Reed Arena, the Southeastern Conference announced Friday.

The Maroon & White’s contests at Reed Arena against 2021 NCAA Tournament participants San Diego (Aug. 27) and Kentucky (Oct. 23) will air on SEC Network and ESPNU, respectively. The Aggies will also have three road matches aired on SEC Network at Georgia (Oct. 2), Arkansas (Oct. 19) and Missouri (Nov. 20).

In addition, all Texas A&M regular-season home matches and most of the Aggies’ conference contests on the road not selected for TV will be available on SEC Network+.

Single match and season tickets are on sale at 12thMan.com/VolleyballTickets.

Texas A&M Volleyball National TV Schedule

DATE TIME (CT) GAME NETWORK

Saturday, Aug. 27 1 p.m. San Diego at Texas A&M SEC Network

Sunday, Oct. 2 11 a.m. Texas A&M at Georgia SEC Network

Wednesday, Oct. 19 7 p.m. Texas A&M at Arkansas SEC Network

Sunday, Oct. 23 2 p.m. Kentucky at Texas A&M ESPNU

Sunday, Nov. 20 3 p.m. Texas A&M at Missouri SEC Network

