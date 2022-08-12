Freshman Evan Stewart ready to contribute right away

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A common theme among the Texas A&M football team has been the competition so far after nine fall camp practices. There’s a lot of young talent that’s challenging the veterans for starting spots.

True freshman wide receiver Evan Stewart is one of the standouts that’s seen a lot of reps with the “ones” this fall. Head Coach Jimbo Fisher expects him to be a big factor in this offense.

“Boy, he’s very gifted but more important how mature is he?” Fisher asked. “How well does he adapt? How well does he adapt to failure as a young guy you want to have failuew and I think from that standpoint he does a really good job,” Fisher said.

Fisher added, “As quickly as he’s done things and had good success, you’ve got to still remember is he still a freshman. We need to make sure when we’re coaching him we’re dotting i’s and crossing t’s and making sure we don’t get out of that framework of keeping him in that realm. At the same time, he has to go play and he’s doing that. His comprehension of football in general along with his overall intelligence allows him to have success already.”

Other freshman receiver standouts include Noah Thomas and Chris Marshall. Senior defensive back Demani Richardson said: ”by the way those three move, they don’t seem like freshmen.”

On Saturday, the Aggies will hold their first scrimmage of fall camp and then will take their 2nd off day on Sunday.

