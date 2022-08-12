Freshman Evan Stewart ready to contribute right away

Texas A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart lines up for a drill during fall camp
Texas A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart lines up for a drill during fall camp(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A common theme among the Texas A&M football team has been the competition so far after nine fall camp practices. There’s a lot of young talent that’s challenging the veterans for starting spots.

True freshman wide receiver Evan Stewart is one of the standouts that’s seen a lot of reps with the “ones” this fall. Head Coach Jimbo Fisher expects him to be a big factor in this offense.

“Boy, he’s very gifted but more important how mature is he?” Fisher asked. “How well does he adapt? How well does he adapt to failure as a young guy you want to have failuew and I think from that standpoint he does a really good job,” Fisher said.

Fisher added, “As quickly as he’s done things and had good success, you’ve got to still remember is he still a freshman. We need to make sure when we’re coaching him we’re dotting i’s and crossing t’s and making sure we don’t get out of that framework of keeping him in that realm. At the same time, he has to go play and he’s doing that. His comprehension of football in general along with his overall intelligence allows him to have success already.”

Other freshman receiver standouts include Noah Thomas and Chris Marshall. Senior defensive back Demani Richardson said: ”by the way those three move, they don’t seem like freshmen.”

On Saturday, the Aggies will hold their first scrimmage of fall camp and then will take their 2nd off day on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold winter.
Farmers’ Almanac predicting extreme winter forecast for most of US
Bryan Police say the call for a possible hostage situation is unsubstantiated.
Bryan Police: Hostage situation call ‘unsubstantiated’
Somerville ISD Superintendent Karla Sparks has voluntarily resigned from her position with no...
Somerville ISD superintendent resigns ahead of new school year
Motorcyclist killed in late night Bryan crash
Texas A&M University President Kathy Banks at the Zachry Engineering Education Complex in...
Texas A&M faculty leaders say President Kathy Banks is leaving them out of major decisions

Latest News

KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
Aggie softball adds Arizona’s Allie Enright
Five Volleyball Matches Selected for National TV
Hometown Heroes: Burton Panthers